CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Sells $256,986.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $138.01 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after buying an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.