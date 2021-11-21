Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

