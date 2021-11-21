Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALU stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $428,575 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

