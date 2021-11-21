Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,015 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $612,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

