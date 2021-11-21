Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $73.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.92 million. Culp posted sales of $76.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $322.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.26 million to $325.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.45 million, with estimates ranging from $339.89 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Culp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Culp by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 26,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

