Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $223.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

