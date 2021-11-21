CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

