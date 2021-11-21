CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) vs. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Financial Analysis

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First BanCorp. pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First BanCorp. and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 27.97% 12.89% 1.40% CVB Financial 45.37% 10.55% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First BanCorp. and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $804.21 million 3.66 $102.27 million $1.20 11.93 CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.82 $177.16 million $1.59 12.97

CVB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVB Financial beats First BanCorp. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank. Its products include loans for commercial businesses, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, land, dairy and livestock and agribusiness, consumer and government-guaranteed small business loans. The company was founded by George A. Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.