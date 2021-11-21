CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Mudit K. Jain Purchases 875 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Mudit K. Jain bought 875 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $12,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CVRX stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter valued at $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

