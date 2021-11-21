CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.76

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $201.76 and last traded at $200.04, with a volume of 7096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.42.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

