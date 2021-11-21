CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other CynergisTek news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. acquired 35,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 111,477 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 114,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,577. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

