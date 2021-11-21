Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytek BioSciences and PerkinElmer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 PerkinElmer 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.31%. PerkinElmer has a consensus target price of $155.98, suggesting a potential downside of 17.39%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 22.41% 30.57% 14.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and PerkinElmer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 6.30 $727.89 million $10.05 18.79

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Cytek BioSciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

