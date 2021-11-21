Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

CTKB opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.53. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $3,832,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

