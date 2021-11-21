D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $15.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

