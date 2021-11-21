DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,877,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

