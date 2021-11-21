DA Davidson Weighs in on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
In related news, Director Jeremy Sewell acquired 184,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,765,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,392,943.20. Insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958 over the last three months.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
