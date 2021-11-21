DAD (DAD) One Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $89.86 million and $1.28 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00229288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00088055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,575,380 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

