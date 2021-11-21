Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

Datadog stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.60. 2,445,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,930. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,375.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.55.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock valued at $466,890,704. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

