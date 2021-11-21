DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 3.40. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 785,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.