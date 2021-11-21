Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $434.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.42. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $241.24 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

