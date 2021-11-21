DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.34 or 0.07181374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.76 or 0.99640018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,223,191 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

