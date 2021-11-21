DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the October 14th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,263.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of DeNA stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.56. DeNA has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

