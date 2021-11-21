Denali Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 300.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $223.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

