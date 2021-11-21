Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $761.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

