Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,530 shares of company stock valued at $921,723 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.