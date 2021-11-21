Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of DM stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,253,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

