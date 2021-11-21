Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 36,313 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,601,000 after buying an additional 517,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,876,000 after buying an additional 969,980 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after buying an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $448,501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.