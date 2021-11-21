Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $116.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autoliv by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

