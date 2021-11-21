Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $73.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.
SQM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.
NYSE:SQM opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
