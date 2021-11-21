Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $73.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

SQM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE:SQM opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

