Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

