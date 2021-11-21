Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $3.41 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $77,477.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.81 or 0.00896094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.