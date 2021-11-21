Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,770

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,607.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,504.82. The stock has a market cap of £90.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.20. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

