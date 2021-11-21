Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

DGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

DGE stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,878 ($50.67). The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,268. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,607.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,504.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £90.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

