Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.