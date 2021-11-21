Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 404,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE DMS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.34. 70,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,673. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $331.97 million and a P/E ratio of 53.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

