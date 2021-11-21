Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 404,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NYSE DMS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.34. 70,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,673. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $331.97 million and a P/E ratio of 53.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
