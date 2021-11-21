Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 9th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.