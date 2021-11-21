DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Stock Price Down 30.7%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX)’s share price fell 30.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10. 136,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 30,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

DNA Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.