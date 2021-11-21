DODO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.69 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, DODO has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $160.34 million and $43.69 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00088243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

