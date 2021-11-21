Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

DLB opened at $89.57 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

