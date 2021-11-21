Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $548.72

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $548.72 and last traded at $545.01, with a volume of 2658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $536.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.