Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 5,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $513.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

