DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given New $3.60 Price Target at Citigroup

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $3.80 to $3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $999.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in DouYu International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 437,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

