Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) vs. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A American Tower 27.44% 39.34% 4.64%

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and American Tower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Tower $8.04 billion 14.78 $1.69 billion $5.50 47.45

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 American Tower 0 4 11 0 2.73

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $303.15, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.