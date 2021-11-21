Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.01.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.