Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.01.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

