DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Down 28.3% in October

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. 102,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,496. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.33 million, a P/E ratio of -156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

