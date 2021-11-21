DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.12. 25,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,729. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

