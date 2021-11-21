DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00036563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

