Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the October 14th total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 32,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 801,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,248. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

