Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

