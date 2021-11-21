Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

ETG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

